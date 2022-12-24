"We all know what's coming" – Former WWE manager opens up on Sami Zayn's fiery promo on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was impressed by Sami Zayn's promo this week on SmackDown.

The Bloodline came out to the ring to open this week's show. Roman Reigns took the mic and mentioned that Sami Zayn looked off-color and asked him what was wrong. The "Honorary Uce" went on to say that he had found a family with the faction, but Kevin Owens ruined everything for him. He vowed to destroy Owens and Cena on December 30.

On this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell pointed out that Sami's promo felt very genuine, which got the fans invested in the angle. He suggested that The Bloodline may kick him out in the future, but for now, Zayn is truly loyal to Reigns and his faction.

"Sami Zayn did a great job tonight," Mantell said. "You believed what he's saying because they haven't given you a reason to disbelieve. We all know what's coming, I mean, it's telegraphed its way out. But yet you still believe what he says. He's actually a good interview anyways on his own. Give him something to work with that he can get into, he's into this, the fans are into this and they're really really interested in it." [From 5:15 - 5:57]

You can watch the full video here:

Missed WWE SmackDown? You can catch the full results here.

Dutch Mantell is excited about WWE SmackDown next week

During the same conversation, Mantell stated that WWE had done a good job of building next week's show. John Cena will be wrestling his first match of the year in a high-profile tag team match that will also include Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn.

"Next week on SmackDown in Tampa, it will be sold out. They promoted it with three good angles, three issues. Plus it's SmackDown. It'll be a great show next week, I'm looking forward to it." [From 5:58 - 6:17]

Two more matches announced for the show include Sheamus going up against Solos Sikoa and Ronda Rousey defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez.

Are you excited about next week's episode of WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes