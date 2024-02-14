"We'll see if you have the guts" - Ilja Dragunov responds from Germany after serious shots fired by former WWE champion

WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov sent a message during this week's episode of NXT.

Carmelo Hayes went head-to-head with Joe Gacy in a singles match on the show. Following an impressive victory over Gacy, the former NXT Champion delivered a message to Ilja Dragunov, suggesting that his days as champion were numbered.

Dragunov, who was notably absent from the WWE show tonight, has now reacted to Hayes' message. He mentioned that it was easy for Melo to talk about him while he was in recovery and spending time with his family in Germany. Dragunov dared him to speak the same way to his face, and asserted that his day of reckoning was approaching.

"@Carmelo_WWE It’s easy to speak about me without fear when you know I’m home in Germany, recovering and spending time with my son. But one day soon, we’ll see if you have the guts to speak that way to my face. Your day of reckoning is coming Melo," Dragunov wrote.

Expand Tweet

Hayes and Dragunov have previously engaged in numerous championship matches over the past year. It will be intriguing to observe if their revived rivalry eventually culminates in another showdown down the line.

Considering Carmelo Hayes' new attitude, do you believe he can dethrone Ilja Dragunov and become the new NXT Champion? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE