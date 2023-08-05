"We'll see what happens" - Gunther comments on potentially winning WWE Men's Royal Rumble 2024 (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Gunther recently discussed the possibility of winning next year's Men's Royal Rumble match, saying he tends to focus only on the present.

It's no secret The Ring General is one of the leading candidates to win the 30-man Battle Royale. He's already on the cusp of becoming the longest-reigning IC Champion of all time. Considering just how strongly he's booked, it's safe to say Gunther could be pointing at the WrestleMania 40 sign come Royal Rumble 2024.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of SummerSlam 2023, the Imperium leader was asked about his chances of winning the Royal Rumble match. Gunther mentioned that he wasn't among those who planned a lot for the future. He added that his focus was on his IC Title and ensuring it was intact across his waist.

"That's all future talk, right? I'm not good at that. I have my goals and all of course, but right now, I'm the Intercontinental Champion. That's what my focus is on. We'll see what happens," said Gunther. [2:00 - 2:16]

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell wants Gunther to retain his IC Title at SummerSlam 2023

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell predicted the outcome of Gunther's IC title match against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2023. The former WWE manager is rooting for The Ring General to win as he believes he's still a work in progress and needs to be elevated even more.

"I want my guy, to go over. He is a work in progress. Drew McIntyre has been around 10 years at least. I think we've seen all that Drew can do at this point, unless, he turns heel. And I don't want to see that. I think Gunther over, straight up. I don't know the economic value of even if get Drew gets scr*wed. I think if Gunther's gonna beat him, he just beats him."

Regardless of who wins, it's safe to assume Drew McIntyre and Gunther could bring the house down just like they did at WrestleMania 39 in a three-way match, also featuring Sheamus.

Fans in India can catch SummerSlam 2023 on August 6th exclusively on WWE's broadcasting partner Sony Sports Network.

