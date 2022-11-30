"We'll see if we're talking about him a year from now" - Ric Flair says top WWE star is not on Seth Rollins' level

Seth Rollins has been a consistent performer for WWE over the years and is currently in a feud on RAW with Austin Theory. Ric Flair was asked about Theory's prospects in WWE, and the Nature Boy admitted that, at the moment, the young star was not on Rollins' level.

The United States title feud has become much more interesting following Austin Theory's recent character change. The former MITB holder pulled off a massive upset at Survivor Series by dethroning Seth Rollins to become a two-time US Champion. Several fans have praised Austin Theory's serious gimmick, as he finally looks like a top star in the making with the title around his waist.

While Ric Flair was also a fan of Theory's work, the veteran feels that the 25-year-old superstar still had a long journey ahead in WWE until he aspired to be in the same league as Seth Rollins.

Here's what Flair revealed on this week's episode of his podcast:

"I have (seen Austin Theory perform); I think he is pretty good. I think he has got ways to go; I don't think he is in the same league as Seth Rollins yet, but always, to be up there in that position, yore' all good. He is young." [3:00 - 3:18]

There have been many examples in WWE where a hot talent's momentum quickly fizzles out. Ric Flair has seen many young talents come and go during his 50-year career and said fans would need to be patient with Austin Theory's push.

While Theory has showcased his potential to be a bankable draw for WWE, Flair would like to wait another year before he gives his final verdict on the superstar.

"The only way to find out what's on the guy is to give him the opportunity. So, he has got it now, and we're here. We'll see if we're talking about him a year from now. That's kind of the way I look at it." [3:19 - 3:32]

Theory is certainly one of the most promising young stars in WWE today, it will be interesting to see how his career develops over the months and years ahead.

Seth Rollins challenged Austin Theory to a rematch on the latest RAW episode

The Visionary defended the US Championship in a Triple Threat match featuring Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory at Survivor Series WarGames. The bout ended with the most surprising outcome as Theory captured the title and ended Rollins' second reign at the 47-day mark.

Vince McMahon's former protege unsurprisingly appeared on RAW to brag about his victory when Seth Rollins confronted him and issued a challenge for an immediate rematch.

Austin Theory stayed true to his heel persona and rejected Rollins' offer, saying he would choose the time and date for their next showdown. The Visionary is clearly not done with Theory, and another championship match between the two should happen sooner rather than later as we edge closer to Royal Rumble.

