"We'll see what's up" - Logan Paul takes shots at multiple superstars ahead of WWE return

Logan Paul has delivered a message to multiple superstars ahead of his return to WWE.

The popular YouTuber has been away from the company to prepare for his boxing match against Dillon Danis. Paul defeated Danis via disqualification on October 14 at the Manchester Arena and called out United States Champion Rey Mysterio after the victory.

Paul continued to take shots at Rey Mysterio on the most recent edition of his Impaulsive podcast. The 28-year-old also called out Dominik Mysterio and boasted about defeating him in his first match at WrestleMania. Logan Paul teamed up with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

"Rey Mysterio, I'm coming for that US Championship. I don't know how else to say it. I beat you once, I already beat you once, my first WrestleMania, I beat you and your son Dom. I like you Dom, but I beat you Dom. I'm going to beat you again, Rey. I'm the American boy coming for that US Title. I'll see you soon. Maybe on SmackDown. We'll see what's up," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul reveals he wants to be like Dominik Mysterio in WWE

Logan Paul recently disclosed that he admires Dominik Mysterio's work in WWE.

Since joining The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio has become one of the most hated WWE Superstars on the roster. Dirty Dom is currently the reigning NXT North American Champion but still cannot deliver a promo without the entire crowd booing his every word.

Speaking on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Paul praised Dominik Mysterio for his work as a heel and noted that he hopes to reach that level as well.

"Dom puts the mic up to his mouth and he can't get a word out because everyone in every single arena around the country, around the world is booing him. He cannot speak, he cannot cut promos. That's where I want to be. I want to be so hated that I can't talk when I enter the venue." [From 11:27 to 12:03]

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul has only competed in a handful of matches as a WWE Superstar but has been very impressive whenever he enters the squared circle. It will be fascinating to see if he can defeat Rey Mysterio to capture his first WWE title in the weeks ahead.

Would you like to see Logan Paul win the United States Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.