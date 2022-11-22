The Shield debuted a decade ago at Survivor Series 2012 and quickly became one of the greatest and most dominant factions in WWE history. However, United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins wishes the company handled The Shield's returns better.

The Hounds of Justice have had many reunions throughout the years. They have reunited for tag title runs, aiding one another in feuds, and even during Survivor Series matches on opposing teams. One occasion featured WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle filling in for Roman Reigns to reunite The Shield for a handicapped match at TLC 2017.

Speaking with Graham "GSM" Matthews of Bleacher Report, Rollins said one of the regrets he has looking back on The Shield is how the company handled their reunions. The Visionary added that it wasn't ideal to have Kurt Angle in a Shield costume as well:

"I guess one regret would've been managing some of the reunions a little bit better and some of that was out of our control and there was nothing we could do," said Rollins. "It's not ideal to have Kurt Angle in a Shield costume, but desperate times call for desperate measures, so we made the best of it and there's something to be said for putting people in that role and being able to have the equity to do that."

Roman Reigns has since ascended to the top of the company, holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for over 800 days. Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) left the company in 2019 citing creative differences. He was the AEW World Champion until AEW's 2022 Full Gear event.

Seth Rollins on The Shield's breakup in WWE

Seth Rollins believes that The Shield breaking up was a good thing in the long run because it forced them to adapt. The Visionary told Bleacher Report that the breakup of the group helped them as individual performers:

"You can look back at the breakup and say I wish we would've done that and be more prepared," said Rollins. "But being forced to swim in the deep water as individuals was what helped us. We had to learn and grow and just figure it out. That learning process was important in its own way." H/T: Bleacher Report

Jon Moxley recently signed an extension with All Elite Wrestling, so the chance of a reunion for The Shield in the future seems bleak. Reigns is currently scheduled to compete in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see if Rollins defends the United States Championship at the premium live event this Saturday, November 26th.

