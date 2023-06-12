"We made a lot of history together" - Bianca Belair breaks character to praise 33-year-old WWE Superstar

WWE SmackDown star Bianca Belair broke character recently to praise her former rival for making history together.

Bianca Belair's incredible reign as RAW Women's Champion ended at the hands of Asuka at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. This past Friday night on RAW, Adam Pearce presented The Empress of Tomorrow with the new WWE Women's Championship, but Charlotte Flair interrupted.

Pearce had previously promised The EST a rematch for the title if she didn't ruin Asuka's title presentation. However, WWE official Adam Pearce awarded Charlotte Flair a championship opportunity after she interrupted the presentation, and Belair voiced her displeasure online.

A wrestling fan posted highlights of Bayley versus Belair at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia and tagged The Role Model in the post. Bayley reacted to the message and said goodbye to the RAW Women's Championship.

"Goodbye to the #RAW Womens title. Thanks for the special moments, this being one of MANY," tweeted Bayley.

Bianca Belair reacted to Bayley's tweet and broke character to praise her. She noted that despite their differences, the two have made history together.

"One of my absolute favs!!!!!!! Whew I love this match. Despite our difference we had we made a lot of history together. Thank you for the fights and memories especially during this title reign.… respect to one of the greatest in this business!," tweeted Belair.

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE

Despite our difference we had we made a lot of history together.

Thank you for the fights and memories especially during this title reign.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Goodbye to the #RAW Womens title. Thanks for the special moments, this being one of MANY.

WWE star Bianca Belair claims Bayley brings out the best in her

Bianca Belair and Bayley competed multiple times for the RAW Women's Championship last year, but The EST won every match.

She defeated Bayley in a Ladder match at Extreme Rules 2022 and followed it up with an impressive victory over The Role Model in a Last Woman Standing match at Crown Jewel 2022.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Bianca Belair noted that Bayley is the only member of The Four Horsewomen (Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks) never to headline a WrestleMania. The 34-year-old said that she brings out the best in her and will have her WrestleMania moment one day.

"She [Bayley] pushes me, she brings the best out of me. Being able to work with her, she’s taught me so much. Look at what she’s doing now—she’s a true leader. As annoying as Damage CTRL has been, you have to respect the way she fought to bring IYO and Dakota with her. Her passion and dedication are amazing, and she’s going to have her WrestleMania moment," said Belair. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Jugsss ✨ @itsmejugal_

Trailblazers.

Women's wrestlers.



Bianca Belair vs Bayley was my favorite match of Crown Jewel. What a match man!!! What a performance by both these ladies. That golf cart spot had me on the edge!! 🏼 🏼 🏼



Bianca Belair vs Bayley was my favorite match of Crown Jewel. What a match man!!! What a performance by both these ladies. That golf cart spot had me on the edge!!

Bayley has already qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1st, while Bianca Belair is in the process of trying to get another match against Asuka. It will be interesting to see when Bianca and Bayley cross paths again in WWE.

