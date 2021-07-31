"We have so many kings and no queen" - Shotzi & Nox comment on a major WWE rumor

Shotzi & Noz opened up on WWE's reported plan to have a Queen of the Ring tournament later this year during a recent interview with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling.

SmackDown's newest tag team expressed their enthusiasm over WWE having a Queen of the Ring tournament and noted that they would love to be competitors. Shotzi Blackheart put her name in the hat and said that it was the right time for a queen to rise amongst the kings in WWE.

"Yeah, let's go, we need a queen! We have so many kings and no queen; what the heck!" Shotzi said.

Tegan Nox also revealed how she grew up watching the King of the Ring tournaments and that a separate series dedicated to women was long overdue in the WWE.

"For years growing up, we watched King of the Rings, so I think it's time for a Queen of the Ring, and it would be nice if Shotzi and I would be a part of it. That would be great," Nox added.

Hearing that the Queen of the Ring tournament is currently scheduled to start on 10/8 Smackdown & 10/11 Raw. pic.twitter.com/OeWaAoaOMX — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 27, 2021

Reported plans for WWE's Queen of the Ring tournament

As reported first by Adrian Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, WWE has scheduled the first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament to begin on the October 8th episode of SmackDown. The competition will reportedly continue on the RAW episode of October 11th, with the final match slated to take place in Saudi Arabia.

While nothing has been confirmed, WWE has marked October 21st as the tentative date for its next big show in Saudi Arabia.

With the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted worldwide, the company expects to feature the Queen of the Ring finals upon its return to the Middle Eastern country.

Hearing that the current plan is to hold the Queen of the Ring finals in Saudi Arabia in October. pic.twitter.com/aCdTlI12r3 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 28, 2021

The ongoing rumors have already attracted the attention of many top WWE superstars, as Liv Morgan recently revealed her intentions to win the inaugural tournament during a chat with WWE Deutschland.

"I want - you know, we just announced Queen of the Ring, and Liv Morgan as Queen of the Ring sounds amazing, so that's something I'm definitely pushing for... Pretty much any accolade you could have in WWE, I'm looking at it," Morgan said. H/t POST Wrestling

Are you excited about the upcoming Queen of the Ring tournament? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.

