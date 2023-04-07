"We might need an investigation" - 73-year-old legend suggests controversial reason why Roman Reigns won at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Many fans were outraged by the ending of WrestleMania 39 Night 2 when Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes. There was a large uproar about the bad creative decision, but 73-year-old legend Dutch Mantell thinks there could be a fishier reason behind the controversial victory.

Heading into WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare was a heavy betting favorite to dethrone The Tribal Chief. It's also interesting to note that it was around this time that Nick Khan openly discussed his optimism to introduce fully-legalized betting into WWE.

Many view it as problematic as wrestling is pre-determined, and there could be insider betting that will be beneficial to a select few.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell suggested that the betting news was the controversial reason why Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns and said that there should be an investigation into it:

"I smell a rat here. They're betting on wrestling now [Note: there is an ongoing discussion on whether betting in wrestling should be fully legalized in the USA]. And the heavy money was all on Cody, and all of a sudden - Roman [Reigns] wins. I think we might need an investigation into that." (2:44-3:07)

You can watch the full video below:

What was Triple H's perspective on Roman Reigns winning at WrestleMania 39?

Fans have praised Triple H's overall booking since he took over in late July 2022, but the decision he made to have Roman Reigns retain the Universal Championship wasn't well received.

In the WrestleMania post-show press conference, Triple H gave a bit of his reasoning behind the decision to have Roman Reigns win at The Show of Shows:

"Maybe for a lot of people [it was] a shocking outcome, right? What I will say about that is it's always interesting to me when people say 'how could that happen or how could they do that in that moment.' And it's almost perfectly spelled out in this story - I need to finish the story. In the WWE, the story never finishes."

On the latest episode of RAW, Brock Lesnar was set to team up with Cody Rhodes against Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match. However, things took a nasty turn when Lesnar shockingly attacked Cody and hit him with an F5.

The incident has left fans wondering how WWE will progress this storyline further.

Who do you think will dethrone The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments below!

If you take any quotes from the first half of the article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes