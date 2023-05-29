"We miss you" - 32-year-old WWE star dedicates match to injured Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez, along with her new tag team partner Shotzi sent a heartwarming message dedicating a match to Liv Morgan on WWE SmackDown due to her absence following a recent injury.

The injury transpired on the May 12th episode of Friday Night SmackDown when Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez retained their tag team titles against Bayley and Dakota Kai. According to reports, the 28-year-old sustained a ruptured rotator cuff in her left shoulder during a battle against Damage CTRL.

When WWE discovered Morgan's injuries were more severe than predicted, the company forfeited their tag team titles. Later, Raquel Rodriguez found Shotzi Blackheart to substitute Liv Morgan as her new tag team partner.

On the May 26th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Rodriguez and Shotzi squared off against Damage CTRL members. Following their blue brand victory over Bayley and IYO SKY, the newly formed tag team partners dedicated the match to The Miracle Kid and said they would make her proud.

"After last week's promo, I think Liv (Morgan), you know that tonight was dedicated to you, baby girl. Me (and) Chiquita were thinking of you always, and I want you to know that we are out here making you proud. We miss you," Raquel Rodriguez said. [0:09 - 0:21]

Check out the video below:

Zelina Vega sent a gift to Liv Morgan amid her injury

The WWE fans and fellow superstars have shown their support for the 28-year-old star, who is anticipated to be out of action for several months due to a shoulder injury.

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega sent a bouquet to Liv Morgan, sending her best wishes on her speedy recovery. The Miracle Kid sent a thank you message to Vega for the flowers.

"Thank u sister @zelinavegawwe," Morgan wrote.

Check out the screenshot of her Instagram story below:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Liv Morgan 🥹 Zelina Vega Liv Morgan 🥹 Zelina Vega https://t.co/ErLoNo9KkO

In the wake of Morgan's ongoing injury, WWE will host a Fatal-4-way tag team contest to determine the next champions. It will be interesting to see if Rodriguez and Shotzi can capture the tag team championships for The Miracle Kid.

What did you think of Rodriguez's message to Morgan? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit a H/T to Sportskeeda with a link back to this article.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes