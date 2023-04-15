"We need the match book it Triple H" - Fans go all out in support after former champion announces his quest for Roman Reigns' world titles 

Roman Reigns has faced countless tough challenges during his WWE title reign, but it seems like he has now come across someone who has all the fan support in the world. Following his return to WWE last night, Shinsuke Nakamura announced that he was aiming for the world titles. Roman's current reign is about to cross 1000 days, and Nakamura might be the one to prevent that from happening.

In a recent interview, he said:

"I need some meat. I need a great opponent. Also, I aim the world title from day 1,"

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown EXCLUSIVE: A returning @ShinsukeN says he went away to Japan and had a match with the Great Muta and has come now back recharged and ready to win World Championships. EXCLUSIVE: A returning @ShinsukeN says he went away to Japan and had a match with the Great Muta and has come now back recharged and ready to win World Championships. #SmackDown https://t.co/EFXblMrZsa

Fans are now demanding WWE to book a match between the two:

FADE @FadeAwayMedia @WWE @ShinsukeN i speak for everyone when i say we want roman vs nakamura soon @WWE @ShinsukeN i speak for everyone when i say we want roman vs nakamura soon

Mikey @Crazy_Jedi4 @WWE

We need the match book it triple h @ShinsukeN Come on!!! Roman ReignsWe need the match book it triple h @WWE @ShinsukeN Come on!!! Roman Reigns We need the match book it triple h https://t.co/X0zJ0XplrA

Ladybug @L4Ladybug @WWE @ShinsukeN Nobody ever got to see rivalry with Roman and shinksuke @WWE @ShinsukeN Nobody ever got to see rivalry with Roman and shinksuke

Shinsuke Nakamura has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns

Many fans picked up on the fact that Nakamura is owed a title shot. In January 2021, WWE held a gauntlet match featuring Nakamura, Rey Mysterio, King Corbin, Daniel Bryan, and Adam Pearce. The winner of the match was going to face Roman at the Royal Rumble. Shinsuke started off first and defeated Mysterio, Corbin, and Bryan. He was set to win the bout before being attacked by The Bloodline.

Adam Pearce was forced to win the match, earning a title shot against Roman Reigns. However, after some chicanery on both ends, the match was officially changed to Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns. Nakamura's rivalry with The Bloodline was never followed up. He later did interact with the faction but never got an actual title shot.

After spending a few months away from WWE, The King of Strong Style made his return to SmackDown last night and defeated Madcap Moss. With Nakamura recharged and better than ever, the former Intercontinental Champion is ready to go for the World Championship gold.

What do you make of the situation? Do you think Nakamura should dethrone The Tribal Chief and win the gold? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes