"We never got to tell the whole story due to politics" – Details of major scrapped Hulk Hogan storyline in WCW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently opened up about an ambitious storyline he had planned involving Hulk Hogan in WCW, which was eventually scrapped due to politics.

As successful as Russo's tenure in WWE was as its Head Writer during the Attitude Era, his time in WCW was tumultuous at best. The wrestling veteran joined the company when it struggled with ratings and when most of its creative choices were backfiring. On top of that, it was also rumored that many top talents in WCW exerted control over their booking, which further complicated things.

Amid this, Vince Russo wanted to plot an Avengers-like storyline, the details of which he shared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo. He revealed plans to have legends like Hulk Hogan, Roddy Piper, and others lose to their rivals before they assemble together to reclaim their spot.

"Bro, I swear to God, we did this thing in WCW. We never got to tell the whole story due to politics. But what I first tried to do when I went to WCW is – we were eliminating the legends, one by one. All of them with a different story. Because the endgame was gonna be that these guys were gonna get back together, almost like the Avengers before there was an Avengers," said Vince Russo.

The former WWE writer added that despite being in the midst of the storyline, it eventually failed to take off due to behind-the-screen politics. He also explained how veteran talents who had never gotten along well on-screen previously had to clear out their differences as part of the grand storyline.

"So we eliminated Hulk (Hogan), we eliminated Savage (Randy), we were trying to eliminate Hennig (Curt). We eliminated Piper (Roddy). These guys were gonna come back as Avengers because the interesting dynamic is these guys haven't gotten along throughout their careers, they are gonna get along now? That was the beauty, there was so much meat to that story," added Vince Russo (2:00 - 2:59)

Vince Russo on Curt Hennig's storyline in WCW

Furthermore, Russo recalled how he booked Curt Hennig to put his career on the line for every match he wrestled. Vince Russo explained that the stakes were so high that even a single loss could possibly cost Hennig his job with WCW.

"So how I was trying to get rid of Hennig was, 'Bro, the next match you lose is your last match. It's that simple; it's over. I'm gonna book you every week. You win, you got your job. You lose; it's over.' Man, I think that's such an easy story to do with a veteran," said Russo (3:00 - 3:20)

Hennig eventually lost to current AEW star Jeff Jarrett in the second round to crown the new WCW World Champion. However, just over a month later, Curt Hennig was reinstated back into the promotion.

Do you think Vince Russo's ambitious storyline should have received a proper conclusion? Sound off in the comments section below.

