"We were the ones that started that" - Interesting note on the 'We want Wyatt' chants from RAW (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda Wrestling's very own Jose G. attended the latest episode of RAW in Orlando and provided several notes on the off-screen reactions during the show.

Interestingly enough, Jose revealed that he and his group were responsible for the loud 'We want Wyatt' chants on RAW.

Fans chanted for the recently released WWE Superstar during Alexa Bliss' match against Doudrop. Jose stated that they started the chant for Wyatt, and it quickly spread across the arena within the next 20 seconds.

Here's what Jose G. revealed about the 'We want Wyatt' chants:

"Do you want to hear something funny about that, Chris? We were the ones that started that chant! We were the ones that started that chant, and it just started catching heat for maybe like, 20 seconds, and then it died. But yeah, we were actually the ones that started that chant, and yeah, people were just like behind us," said Jose.

The latest RAW episode in Orlando had a lively crowd

LOUD “We Want Wyatt” chants at #WWERaw in Orlando during the Alexa Bliss match 👀 pic.twitter.com/cVpvLe2mag — NoShow Wrestling Podcast (@NoShowWrestling) August 10, 2021

In case you missed it, Bray Wyatt seemingly reacted to the chants following the most recent RAW episode.

During the latest Legion of RAW, Jose G also revealed that while the crowd wasn't 'hot' in Orlando, fans in attendance were still pretty lively throughout the show.

As reported earlier, John Cena appeared after RAW and teamed up with Damian Priest for a match against Jinder Mahal and Veer. Jose noted that Cena's post-show appearance got a good reception from the Orlando audience.

"The crowd was, I'm not going to say it was hot, but it was pretty lively, especially after the main event tonight. Yeah, it was lukewarm; it wasn't too bad. A really good reception for Randy Orton tonight. But after the main event, we had John Cena team up with Damian Priest off the air going up against Jinder Mahal and Veer. So, it was a really good reception for John Cena tonight, but overall, man, in Orlando, it wasn't a bad crowd. It was a pretty lively crowd," added Jose.

John Cena and Damian Priest win the dark match to close the show #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/1OGk7wIgXW — Powerbomb Productions (@PowerbombPROD) August 10, 2021

While John Cena's dark match sent the Orlando fans home happy, Vince Russo revealed an issue with WWE's decision not to have the Cenation leader on the live show. Russo discussed several other topics on Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, which you can view above.

If any quotes are used from the latest Legion of RAW, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Alan John