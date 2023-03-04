"We're very adaptable" - Paul Heyman on whether WWE considered changing WrestleMania main event to include Sami Zayn

Paul Heyman has discussed whether WWE considered altering the plans for WrestleMania 39 by adding Sami Zayn to the main event of the show.

The former Intercontinental Champion is currently one of the biggest babyfaces in the entire wrestling industry. After he was unable to dethrone Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, many fans called for the higher-ups to make the world title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All a triple threat match.

Speaking to Jimmy Traina of SI Media in a recent interview, Paul Heyman was asked whether WWE thought about changing plans for WrestleMania 39 based on the reaction Sami Zayn has been receiving from fans.

The Special Counsel stated that there's always an urge to change something in order to test the waters.

"There's always an inkling to change any plan because the old expression is you have a test audience every night. We're very adaptable. We think we have a really good formula here and we think we have a really good path. And I don't think you've seen the last of Sami Zayn. In fact, I can guarantee you haven't seen the last of Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens, nor any of the other players in this act that we've put together," said Heyman. [41:07-41:43]

Paul Heyman says he hopes the WWE Universe keeps supporting Sami Zayn in the future

At the Royal Rumble 2023, the former Honorary Uce turned on The Bloodline by attacking Roman Reigns with a steel chair. He had the opportunity to dethrone The Head of the Table in his hometown of Montreal but was unsuccessful.

During the same interview with SI Media, Paul Heyman shared that he gets why Sami Zayn is popular right now, and he hopes that the latter remains that way in the near future.

"I understand that people have wanted [more for] Sami, that's the object. We try to do that with every challenger. We did that with Drew McIntyre going over to Cardiff in the UK... We try to do that with everyone that comes into the co-starring role with Roman Reigns in terms of who his opponent is going to be for the match that we're trying to sell... I hope six months from now, people are still clamoring more and more for Sami. That's what we do. We try to make stars out of everyone that's within our orbit," he said. [44:02-45:29]

Many fans are expecting Sami Zayn to team up with Kevin Owens to take on The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. It'll be interesting to see what transpires at the event.

