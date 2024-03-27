"We're besties," says female WWE personality after being spotted with CM Punk and Jey Uso in a non-wrestling environment

CM Punk was seen hanging out with a couple of co-workers from WWE a day after Monday Night RAW came to Chicago. The Straight Edge Superstar had made his return on the show.

He attended the NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Calgary Flames at the United Center, with Jey Uso and Jackie Redmond joining him. Punk's love for hockey is well-documented. Meanwhile, the WWE interviewer has a show on the official NHL YouTube channel, even recently getting The YEET Master to show interest in the sport.

The three of them were shown on the big screen at the game, after which Redmond responded to a tweet about it. Jackie showed her excitement and stated that she's "besties" with Jey Uso and CM Punk following Chicago's 3-1 win:

"We’re besties. It’s NOT a big deal," Jackie Redmond tweeted along with an emoji of a smiling face with sunglasses.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Jackie Redmond also confirmed this was Jey Uso's first-ever hockey game, and they brought cameras. This suggests that some content from the match was filmed for her show on the NHL's YouTube channel.

What is CM Punk doing at WWE WrestleMania 40?

CM Punk's appearance on Monday Night RAW was noteworthy, as it set up his role at WrestleMania 40. The Second City Saint confirmed he will be on commentary for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship defense against Drew McIntyre following an explosive promo segment with the two of them.

Expand Tweet

It was an incredible verbal war, with several hilarious moments from Punk, McIntyre, and Rollins. Despite the segment going overtime due to the former AEW star taking too long on his promo, it was among the best things on RAW.

Only The Rock's beatdown of Cody Rhodes can compare to it on the show, with both angles building to something even more exciting down the line. Will CM Punk get more involved in Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania? Anything can happen at this point!

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Are you excited for CM Punk on commentary at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion