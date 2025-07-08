"We're not friends" - Charlotte Flair on her relationship with former WWE RAW Women's Champion

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has made a surprising admission ahead of her big title match at Evolution. This comes after a successful outing on last Friday's episode of SmackDown.

The Queen made an in-character claim that there is no friendship between herself and Alexa Bliss. That has been at the core of their new tag team, with both stars admitting that they cannot be friends but can help each other return to the championship scene.

Flair and Bliss won a Triple Threat qualifying match on SmackDown last week to earn a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution. They will be representing the blue brand in a Fatal Wour-Way bout against NXT's Sol Ruca and Zaria, The Kabuki Warriors, and The Judgment Day.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the win, Charlotte Flair claimed in a post that she and Alexa Bliss rose from the ashes to team together. She shared it on her Instagram story, with another message to Little Miss Bliss. It has a hint of sarcasm, considering how well they worked together on SmackDown:

"WE'RE NOT FRIENDS 🤪," Charlotte Flair wrote.

Check out her Instagram story below:

Image via @charlottewwe on Instagram

It remains to be seen if Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will continue to work well together. Evolution will prove a tough test for the two multi-time Women's Champions.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss aren't the only WWE veterans going for gold at Evolution 2025

The card for this Sunday's Evolution Premium Live Event looks to be complete. Five titles will be on the line, including the aforementioned Women's Tag Team Championship. Trish Stratus is one of many big stars who will hope to win big in Atlanta this weekend, as she challenges Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship.

Here is a rundown of the entire Evolution 2025 match card:

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus - WWE Women's Championship Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. The Kabuki Warriors vs. Zaria & Sol Ruca vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace - NXT Women's Championship Naomi vs. Jade Cargill - No Holds Barred Match Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria - Women's Intercontinental Championship Battle Royal for a World Title match at Clash in Paris IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley - Women's World Championship

Evolution will conclude this weekend's action, with NXT's Great American Bash special and Saturday Night's Main Event also set to take place in Atlanta.

