"We're going to make it memorable"- Paul Heyman sends out a warning referring to Bloodline member Roman Reigns ahead of SmackDown

Bloodline member Paul Heyman sent out a warning before Friday Night's SmackDown.

On last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Bloodline faced The Brawling Brutes. The match eventually concluded after Sheamus and Solo Sikoa came face to face with each other.

Taking to Twitter, Heyman sent out a warning to the WWE Universe ahead of Friday Night SmackDown as he wrote:

"There's a new one-night-only address for the Island of Relevancy .. so we're going to make it memorable! @WWE #Smackdown starring the #Bloodline airs LIVE TONIGHT FROM ST LOUIS on @FS1!"

Check out Paul Heyman's tweet below:

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

Jim Cornette heavily criticized Bloodline member Solo Sikoa

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette heavily criticized Bloodline member Solo Sikoa for his match against Sheamus on SmackDown.

While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran criticized Solo and Sheamus for their segment. He also slammed the former for injuring Sheamus and risking his life:

"Solo gets Sheamus up over his shoulder in a Fireman's Carry, and he's standing on the second rope, and he's gonna fall back and do the Samoan Drop backwards off the turnbuckles. Now you'll understand Sheamus when he's on his shoulders and the guy's standing up straight that's fine, but when Solo starts falling backwards, Sheamus is going down sideways not flat on his back (...) and his left arm is dangling, and he reached out and he landed on his left arm/ elbow," said Cornette.

Cornette further detailed how risky the move was and suggested that Sikoa should have been more careful:

"And he sold it, and it probably didn't feel good, and he went along because they were talking about the announcers sold it as his bad shoulder but it was clearly the elbow. But he could have broken that f**king arm," Cornette added. "If you trap when you're going back if you trap the left arm with your left hand then you can keep the guy turning in the proper way to go down flat of his back because it's f**king physics."

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes