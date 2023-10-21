"We’re going to see him"- Eight-time champion will return to WWE after over nine years at Survivor Series, believes Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, aka Zeb Colter, believes CM Punk will make his return to the company at Survivor Series.

The Eight-time champion was released from his WWE contract in 2014, after which he stayed away from pro wrestling for over seven years. Punk joined AEW in 2021, but his run with the company was filled with controversies and ended when he was terminated from the company a few months back following a backstage altercation.

WWE has dropped multiple references to CM Punk in the last few weeks, which has led many to believe that the star could show up at Survivor Series, which will take place in his hometown, Chicago. Dutch Mantell shared the same views while speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

"I still think this is a misdirection. I think we’re going to see him. He’s floating out there and I think they’re going to do it." [51:37 - 51:52]

Vince Russo believes CM Punk should not return to WWE

CM Punk has been the talk of the town ever since he was terminated with cause from AEW. Shortly after, the rumors of his return to the Stamford-based promotion started floating around, which were followed by multiple teases on WWE programming.

However, Vince Russo believes that the former AEW Champion should not return to his old hunting ground. The wrestling veteran stated that Punk should not hitch his wagon to any promotion and should do his own thing.

"I gotta tell you. Here's the thing, man. If I'm CM Punk, I have created a great brand for myself. The controversy has created a great brand for CM Punk. If I'm Punk, I would be done hitching my wagons to anybody. Take that brand and do your own thing. Right after this, we got a show with EC3. If EC3 can start his own wrestling promotion with a fraction of the money Punk has, if I was Punk, my days of working for anybody would be over. The only person I'm working from here on, is me," said Vince Russo.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk's last appearance for the global juggernaut came back at Royal Rumble 2014. He left the company on a sour note as he was fired on his wedding day. However, the star was present backstage on RAW earlier this year, where he seemingly mended the fences.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!