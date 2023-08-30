"We're good, thanks!" - WWE official has hilarious reaction to fan offering his services for Payback

A WWE official has responded to an interesting suggestion from a fan ahead of Payback this weekend.

WWE Payback 2023 will air live this Saturday night from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, and there are several title matches set for the show. Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at the premium live event.

Rhea Ripley will be putting the Women's World Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez, and Rey Mysterio is set to defend the United States Championship against Austin Theory. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will also defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Payback.

A wrestling fan has offered his services as a special guest referee this weekend. The fan listed his resume and offered to serve as a match official for one of the title matches on the card at Payback. WWE official Adam Pearce hilariously reacted to the message and claimed that the company was all set for referees at the premium live event.

"We’re good, thanks! Appreciate the offer. 🙏," Pearce tweeted.

WWE official Adam Pearce announces Trish Stratus will battle Becky Lynch at Payback

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus has gone on for far too long and could be finally coming to an end at this weekend's premium live event.

Trish Stratus defeated Lynch at Night of Champions in May after Zoey Stark interfered. Lynch and Stratus were seemingly heading toward a rematch at SummerSlam, but the match was postponed to the August 14 edition of RAW. However, that bout ended in a double count-out, and WWE official Adam Pearce confronted Stratus backstage.

Pearce stated that Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch will be squaring off once again this Saturday night in a Steel Cage match. Lynch will be heading into the premium live event with momentum on her side after defeating Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match in the main event of last night's episode of RAW.

Becky Lynch has been trying to get revenge on Trish Stratus for months after the Hall of Famer betrayed her earlier in April. Only time will tell if The Man emerges victorious in the Steel Cage match this Saturday night and finally gets her revenge on Trish Stratus.

