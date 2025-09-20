  • home icon
  • "We're supposed to hate you" - WWE veteran blasts Becky Lynch for rookie mistake during a promo (Exclusive)

"We're supposed to hate you" - WWE veteran blasts Becky Lynch for rookie mistake during a promo (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Sep 20, 2025 11:26 GMT
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch this past week on RAW [Image: WWE.com]
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch this past week on RAW [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has once again fired shots at Becky Lynch. The star is currently in a program with Seth Rollins against CM Punk and AJ Lee.

This past week on RAW, the two couples confronted each other during a promo segment. All four members traded jabs before things got heated and AJ slapped Seth Rollins. The heels played it smart and Becky Lynch managed to isolate AJ and hit her with the Manhandle Slam. The two laughed it off at the entrance ramp as Punk watched with disgust.

On a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo was irate with Becky Lynch. He recalled the RAW promo where Lynch was trying to act funny. He pointed out that Becky and Seth were the heels in this program, and it didn't make sense why they were trying to be funny. The veteran writer declared that if fan appreciation was so important for the Man, then she should stop being a heel.

"I'm watching the in-ring between Seth and Becky and AJ Lee and CM Punk. Becky is trying so hard to be funny. I'm like, somebody needs to explain this to me. You and your husband are supposed to be the heels. We're supposed to hate you. We're supposed to want to see you get your a**es kicked. But she's cutting the entire interview looking for laughs and looking for pops. If it's that important for you is to be liked, the last thing you should be is a heel in professional wrestling."
The two couples will finally settle their differences in a huge mixed tag team matchup at Wrestlepalooza.

It will be interesting to see which tandem emerges victorious in this high profile clash this Saturday.

While using quotes from this article, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

