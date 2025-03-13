"We have seen the WWE forgive everybody" - Vince Russo speaks out on whether former star will return after explosive promo (Exclusive)

The pro wrestling community recently became abuzz with speculation about a former WWE star possibly making his way back to the ring after an intense promo. Vince Russo also commented on the matter, sharing his own perspective.

The star in question is none other than Enzo Amore, who cut a passionate promo targeting All Elite Wrestling. Although he is currently a freelancer, the video caught the attention of fans, fueling rumors that he may be attempting to join AEW or WWE in the near future.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo talked about the possibility of Enzo returning to the Stamford-based promotion. According to him, the company had previously forgiven other stars for various transgressions, and it seemed entirely possible that Enzo could also make a comeback.

"Ah, he is very talented, bro. Great, great, great, talented performer. I don't understand, man. We have seen the WWE forgive everybody. He is a great talent. Bro, come on. He could go on that roster right now and be better than 80 to 90% of people on that roster." [1:47 onwards]

When asked if Enzo would fit into today's version of WWE, Russo said:

"Probably not. Probably not." [2:07 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

A WWE Hall of Famer wants Enzo Amore to join AEW

Jim Ross said hiring Enzo to add him to the AEW roster would be a great move despite the star's controversial past.

Speaking on an episode of Grillin JR, the Hall of Famer stated:

“Yeah, of course, I think so. Why not? Like I said earlier, it’s the same concept—you don’t turn your back on talented people if they want to come and contribute to your company. And, you know, again, Enzo brings a little baggage, but he’s colorful, he’s talented, and the upside… I mean, he’s not going to be a big investment to get on the roster, but over the long haul, he can certainly earn a lot of money."

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Enzo Amore.

