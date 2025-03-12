"We set the trends" - Paul Heyman sends a message after returning with Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns wasn't the only returning superstar on this week's edition of WWE RAW. Paul Heyman also accompanied his Tribal Chief, who destroyed Seth Rollins and CM Punk. On social media, The Wiseman sent a message after his comeback.

Reigns returned during the closing moments of the main event of RAW. He dragged Rollins out of the steel cage, resulting in a huge win for the latter. However, things only got worse for The Visionary, who was on the receiving end of a Superman Punch, Spear, and Stomp courtesy of the OTC.

The Tribal Chief then shifted his focus on Punk while he was consoled in the ring by Heyman. This seemingly infuriated Reigns, who took out the former WWE Champion to end RAW.

On X/Twitter, Heyman shared a video showcasing the lounge where he and his crew were enjoying their time.

"When the undisputed No.1 lounge in Billionaire's Row stays open late just for you and your #L4L crew! #KingOfNewYork (... and everywhere else)! #Looking4Larry - We're not just NYC's most bada** agency, we set the trends for the Roaring 2020s," wrote Heyman.

Check out Heyman's post on X via this link.

Bill Apter discussed the idea of Roman Reigns teaming up with Seth Rollins to take on CM Punk

Bill Apter recently discussed the prospect of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins teaming up to tackle CM Punk. He felt a potential Shield reunion would send the WWE Universe into a frenzy.

During a recent edition of Q&A with WrestleVotes on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter said the following about the storyline involving Punk, Rollins, and Reigns.

"You know what I’d like to see? I’d like to see somewhere in that match, kind of a turnaround, and Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins kind of hook up again and go against CM Punk. That brings back two of The Shield originals. If they were back, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as a tag team, they’re gonna have the crowd go holy sh, holy sh."

Reigns could face Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. However, WWE hasn't officially announced the match as of this writing.

