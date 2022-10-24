Multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch recently discussed her match against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 for the RAW Women's Championship.

The EST of WWE earned the right to challenge for the title after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Saudia Arabia. Their rivalry was months in the making, beginning at SummerSlam last year, where Big Time Becks defeated Belair within 30 seconds to become champion.

During a recent appearance at New York City Advertising Week, Becky Lynch spoke about her match against Bianca Belair at The Grandest Stage of Them All. She stated that it was one of her career highlights, and despite coming out on the losing end, the contest stole the show.

"One of my most recent [career highlights] was at WrestleMania against Bianca Belair. I didn’t get the win, but we stole the show, we stole that weekend and that felt like an accomplishment."

Big Time Becks went on to talk about how the perception around women's wrestling has become more progressive and that she is privileged to be a part of it.

There’s been so many and I’ve been so lucky and privileged that I’ve been in a time with women and people that are so progressive in terms of changing the way women are viewed in the business, which has been so predominantly male for so many years," said Lynch. [H/T SEScoops]

Becky Lynch touches on her other accomplishments in WWE

Big Time Becks is one of the most decorated female superstars in the history of the wrestling business. Her accolades include winning the Women's Royal Rumble match, headlining multiple premium live events, and holding the women's title on six occasions.

Becky Lynch included some of them as part of her career highlights and how she has been a staple of the developing women's division.

“And being one of the first people in the women’s Royal Rumble and having the first women’s ladder match. There’s just been a series of firsts and I think one is not better than the other. It’s been a whole story of how do we present the way women are perceived in this business and it’s awesome that I’ve been able to be a strong part of it.”

The former women's champion is currently sidelined with an injury and is expected to return by the end of the year. Lynch's last match for the company also came against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, where the latter retained her RAW Women's Title.

