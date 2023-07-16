"We don't talk business" - Former WWE Champion issues clarification about his relationship with Triple H

Triple H has completed a year at the helm of WWE's creative operations, and he's generally received positive reviews thus far. One of his closest friends in the business, Kevin Nash, recently revealed that he never talks about wrestling when interacting with The Game.

Big Daddy Cool has attracted attention on social media for his brutally honest take on LA Knight. Nash called out Knight for blatantly copying The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, and his comments have seemingly divided the fanbase.

During the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash was asked whether his controversial opinions about certain stars have impacted his friendship with Triple H. Nash had the following response:

"No! We don't talk business. When he and I talk, we don't talk business. It's not like Paul [Triple H] calls me up and says, 'Hey, I want to run this by you!'" [0:23 - 0:40]

Kevin Nash comments on WWE's booking of the Money in the Bank winner

The conversation moved on to the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank match, as Kevin Nash admitted he initially wanted Logan Paul to capture the briefcase. While the social media star put on another impressive performance, Damian Priest won the contract after a high-octane ladder bout.

Nash has no problems with The Archer of Infamy getting the win, as he felt that The Judgment Day member was proving himself as a top guy. The WWE Hall of Famer continued:

"I actually said give it to Logan Paul. You know what? I watched him [Damian Priest] on RAW this week, and he shines!" [1:10 - 1:30]

The former nWo member, however, wasn't happy with WWE teasing a potential cash-in during a recent episode of RAW, which eventually resulted in friction between Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Kevin Nash found the angle underwhelming and stated that WWE needed to be patient with utilizing the MITB holders.

"It was too early to try to get traction off of the newest Money in the Bank holder. I think that should have simmered. You would have gotten just as much had he gotten involved and stood up top with the Money in the Bank in his hand. It's a hard call, but I think that thing needs to simmer a little bit." [1:31 - 2:40]

