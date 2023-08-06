"We were talking about finishing the story" - Cody Rhodes has a cryptic reply about his future in WWE after SummerSlam 

WWE star Cody Rhodes discussed his future goals in the company during the SummerSlam press conference this Saturday.

Rhodes showed his steely resolve at SummerSlam as he continued to fight Brock Lesnar even after taking several suplexes, F5s, and a Kimura Lock. The American Nightmare finally hit a trifecta of Cross Rhodes to secure the win and end the trilogy.

Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter asked Cody about his future in WWE during the presser. He explained that after the hellacious trilogy of matches against Brock, he wanted to regain the same momentum that he had before WrestleMania.

The American Nightmare didn't reveal his exact goal but suggested that he could be looking to get back to the main event picture.

"I think everybody in the room probably knows what my plans are. I mean that with the utmost respect to the question. We were talking about finishing the story. Now the thing that I've been saying to myself is get back! I wanna get back to the same situation I was in, the same scenario I was in, and fix that outcome," said Cody.

Rhodes continued:

"I'm not gonna say specifically what that is but we can all read between the lines and the journey to get there is dang near next to impossible, it really is. Really, really is, including three with Brock Lesnar. But that would be what I would hope." [From 9:26 - 10:16]

Cody Rhodes had an unplanned moment with Brock Lesnar

After the match, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar engaged in a lengthy staredown. However, both men then backed off and shook hands. Lesnar went on to hug Rhodes and raised his arm in a rare moment of mutual respect, turning babyface in the process.

Later during the press conference, Triple H spoke about the moment and claimed that it was totally unplanned. He reasoned that the spot was the outcome of two gladiators overcome with emotions after a tremendous battle.

