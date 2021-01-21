"We thought it was a joke!" - Former WWE star on facing Bret Hart in Hart's last match

Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez has discussed facing Bret Hart in the last match of Hart's career.

Speaking in an interview with Lucha Libre Online, the former WWE personality, wreslter and ring announcer would reveal the build-up to what would turn out to be the final match of Hart's career and how he became involved.

At first, Rodriguez was sceptical if WWE were serious about the match, and questioned whether or not it would happen.

“When they told us the news, we were in the gym and a text message came through. We had been told that the match would be between Alberto and me against John Cena and Bret Hart. We always gossip and joke. So we did not believe them. We thought it was joke! But when more time passed, it began to hit me about that maybe it was really going to happen. Then we went to the arena and yes, that's what we were going to do. I felt like a fan, a little boy, very excited." H/T Lucha Libre Online.

Rodriguez would tag with his on-screen employer Alberto Del Rio to face John Cena and Bret Hart. Hart would be seen in sporadic appearences for the company throughout the rest of the decade, but did not wrestle another match for WWE.

Rodriguez considers this a huge moment in his career and is clearly something he will treasure forever.

"But when everything happened and I calmed down. Like a year later, I was able to process that this match did happen. Bret Hart's last match was against me. Maybe it wasn't a spectacular match, but it was his last match and it was against me. I have that photo printed in a frame where Bret is applying the Sharpshooter to me. No one can take it away from me. It's already mine".

Bret Hart is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer

Never forget Dash Wilder giving the guy who attacked Bret Hart at the Hall of Fame a serious receipt 🙌🏻👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/QOMUSCUmUv — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 10, 2020

Bret Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time in April 2019 as a member of The Hart Foundation. The induction segment became a memorable one when Hart was tackled by a crazed fan during his speech. Hart was unharmed in the incident, but the fan did receive some minor punishment from the angered WWE stars in attendance.