"We didn't want to get fired" - Natalya says women's locker room were "afraid" in WWE

WWE Superstar Natalya recently discussed a major moment that started a huge change in women's wrestling in the Stamford-based promotion. The Queen of Harts credited AJ Lee, The Bella Twins, and Paige (aka Saraya) for being different from other females on the roster.

In August 2013, AJ Lee, who was the WWE Divas Champion at the time, cut a scathing promo on the rest of the women's division while several female stars were present inside the ring, including Natalya. Lee took some serious shots at everyone who was a part of The Total Divas reality television show, calling them a bunch of "plastic mannequins." This promo helped elevate AJ's character and the whole WWE Divas division, who weren't getting enough opportunities, unlike their male counterparts.

During a recent interview on Ring The Belle, Natalya was asked about AJ Lee's 'pipebomb' promo. The Queen of Harts said that she believed the women's division needed someone to cut a promo like that.

She also gave credit to AJ for cutting a scathing promo, as she felt the female talent at the time was afraid to call out WWE.

"The thing is that, like I will say, AJ's pipe bomb promo, it was something that like was needed. Like, we needed her to cut that promo. Granted, I know like at the time it was all very like everybody's emotions were very heightened but like I give her credit for having the courage to go out there and like say a lot of the stuff that some of us girls, myself included, I didn't have the balls to go out there and, you know, basically call the company out and say, 'Hey, we need more,'" she said.

Nattie also gave credit to The Bella Twins and Paige (aka Saraya) as she believed they weren't scared to ask "more" for the women's division, unlike other female stars who were afraid they might lose their jobs.

"But the Bellas did, umm, AJ did, Paige did. You know, when 'give Divas a chance' was trending, they were defiant in a sense that they were like, 'We need more.' And it's scary because if you, you know, I think back then we were afraid of stepping out of line. We didn't want to get fired," she added.

AJ Lee and Natalya could cross paths on WWE TV again

AJ Lee and Natalya have a rich history in WWE. The stars have faced each other on multiple occasions in the past. However, they have yet to cross paths since Lee's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Although AJ is heavily rumored to go after Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship at the moment, she could cross paths with The Queen of Harts in the future as the latter is seemingly on course to turn heel on WWE TV. The company could book a massive feud between heel Nattie and babyface Lee.

It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for a feud between the two icons in the future.

