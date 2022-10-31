WWE legend Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts about the upcoming six-man tag team match between The OC and The Judgment Day at Crown Jewel.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson recently returned to WWE to help AJ Styles. Finn Balor had been trying to recruit The Phenomenal One, but AJ declined. The Judgment Day wasn't fond of Styles' answer and beat him down. The Good Brothers then made their triumphant return and the match was made official for the premium live event this Saturday.

Speaking on episode 455 of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette noted that he wasn't going to spend three hours fast-forwarding through RAW to find Rhea Ripley slamming Luke Gallows on last week's episode of the red brand. Jim then gave his thoughts on the six-man tag team match at Crown Jewel.

"We want to love The Judgment Day," said Cornette. "They've got their version of Butch, the annoying little urchin Finn (Balor) in there, but rest of them look great. Dominik looks better than he ever has. I mean, dressed up like they've got him now and with Rhea Ripley whispering in his ear, and he looks a little meaner. A little older, he doesn't look like the kid running down the street trying to catch the ice cream truck." [14:49 - 15:20]

Cornette added that the six-man tag team match at Crown Jewel isn't going to do much on the business end for WWE.

"I'm interested in The Judgment Day without Finn Balor. I don't know that I'm interested in this match. I'm sure it'll be quite exciting and not move the needle for business one bit in any direction." [15:56 - 16:12]

Rhea Ripley slams Luke Gallows on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley sent a message to The OC on this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW. Finn Balor squared off against Karl Anderson in the first match of the night.

During the match, Rhea Ripley confronted Luke Gallows outside the ring. Rhea scooped Gallows up and slammed him to the floor as the crowd erupted. Ripley then hit Anderson with a low blow while the referee was distracted which led to Balor picking up the pinfall victory.

Karl Anderson was supposed to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship on the same day as Crown Jewel at NJPW Battle Autumn. New Japan Pro Wrestling sent out a warning to Anderson and time will tell if the 42-year-old relinquishes the title.

Who do you think will win the six-man tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes