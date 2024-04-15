"We want Randy," "No, just no" - WWE Universe refuses idea of John Cena's retirement match against top star

The WWE Universe recently took to social media to turn down the idea of John Cena's retirement match against Carmelo Hayes.

Cena is considered one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment, as the legend has been the face of the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade. The 16-time World Champion has shifted his career to a Hollywood star now, but he still shows up from time to time on WWE television. The Cenation Leader recently said that he wanted to retire soon, and since then, many fans have come up with different ideas for his last wrestling match.

A fan recently took to X/Twitter to pitch an idea for John Cena vs. Carmelo Hayes at WrestleMania 41 and also mentioned that they think Cena should take over the young star.

This post caught several other fans' attention, and they started pouring in their thoughts in the comments. Almost all of them refused the idea of Hayes retiring Cena.

Most of them wanted to see a match between Randy Orton and John Cena where the 16-time World Champion went out with a win.

Check out a screenshot of fans' reactions below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on X/Twitter

Some more fans thought Cena should win in his last match. One fan wrote that they wanted to see The Cenation Leader compete against Cody Rhodes.

Screenshot of some more fan reaction on X/Twitter

John Cena talked about his character change in WWE

During a recent edition of the Armchair Expert podcast, John Cena said that he decided to shift from Doctor of Thuganomics to a character that appealed to a younger audience during WWE's shift to PG.

"WWE moved towards PG, they weren't quite PG yet, but they wanted to move in that direction ... you see little kids wearing your stuff and your stuff, is pushing the boundaries, and then I was like, You know what? I want to stop doing this ... It was my choice," Cena said.

Many fans want The Cenation Leader to add another world title to his arsenal to break Ric Flair's record. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for John Cena's potential last run.

