Dakota Kai sent out a message following Damage CTRL's loss to Bianca Belair's team last night in the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

Becky Lynch made her return to WWE after missing several months due to a shoulder injury. Damage CTRL arrived at SummerSlam and confronted Bianca Belair after she defeated The Man to retain the title. Lynch surprisingly stood by Belair's side and Damage CTRL retreated.

The group attacked Lynch on the following episode of RAW as a way to write The Man off of WWE TV. Lynch was revealed to be the final member of Bianca Belair's team and hit the Leg Drop off the top of the cage onto IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to win the match at the premium live event.

Dakota took to Twitter today to send out a heartfelt message following the WarGames match:

"Battered and bruised after 50 mins of hell.. but happy. Regardless of the outcome, we went to WAR.," tweeted Dakota Kai.

𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 @ImKingKota Battered and bruised after 50 mins of hell.. but happy. Regardless of the outcome, we went to WAR. 🖤 Battered and bruised after 50 mins of hell.. but happy. Regardless of the outcome, we went to WAR. 🖤 https://t.co/0iQYQ0MeCs

In case you missed it, you can check out the Survivor Series: WarGames results here.

Dakota Kai reveals how Damage CTRL was formed in WWE

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL joined La Previa de Extreme Rules ahead of the premium live event in October.

During the interview, Dakota revealed that they found out about their debut on the day before SummerSlam. Bayley had been pitching the idea for the group for years to WWE management:

"So Bayley had this idea for a while, like a few years actually at this point. And leading into SummerSlam she just kind of gave it one last shot," said Kai. "Obviously, at that point, I wasn't with the company at the time, IYO was in NXT with an injury, so it was very surprising. We both found out maybe like a day before SummerSlam."

Dakota and IYO are currently the Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see which team challenges Damage CTRL for the titles next.

Did you enjoy the Women's WarGames match last night at Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes