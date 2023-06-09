"We will be seated" - Fans believe certain doom awaits Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

This week’s WWE SmackDown will be special as Roman Reigns will find out the future of The Bloodline. Jey Uso will have a difficult decision to make on the show, and fans believe that Reigns will be in for a surprise.

Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. He was double-crossed and punished by Solo Sikoa on last week’s SmackDown while The Tribal Chief celebrated his 1000 days as the Universal Champion with a new belt.

Paul Heyman appeared on WWE RAW this week to inform fans and Jey Uso that he will have to make a decision regarding his future on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. It looks like Reigns’ former right-hand man will have a tough time on Friday night as he will be torn between his brother and The Bloodline.

WWE’s official Twitter handle shared a post to ask fans the following question regarding the future of The Usos and The Bloodline:

"What will be in store for @WWEUsos tomorrow night on #SmackDown?"

Fans reacted to the post, with most claiming that certain doom awaits Roman Reigns as Jey will betray him on Friday night.

🔥🅆🅁🄴🅂🅃🄻🄸🄽🄶🄶_🄵🄰🄽🔥 @_WRESTLINGGFAN_ @WWE @WWE Usos Jey Uso is getting that long awaited Superkick to Roman Reigns @WWE @WWEUsos Jey Uso is getting that long awaited Superkick to Roman Reigns 😌 https://t.co/OINGohn5Xw

A$tokan23 @AdamStokan @WWE @WWE Usos Ain't no way Jey don't side with Jimmy .... def gonna be USOs Vs solo n Roman at money @WWE @WWEUsos Ain't no way Jey don't side with Jimmy .... def gonna be USOs Vs solo n Roman at money

Zathen zelenak @Zathen3 @WWE

What Roman put him through in 2020 @WWE Usos Plus I don't think Jey has forgottenWhat Roman put him through in 2020 @WWE @WWEUsos Plus I don't think Jey has forgottenWhat Roman put him through in 2020

The future of the most dominant faction in WWE hangs in the balance. Jey could end up continuing with The Tribal Chief for some time before betraying him at a later date. That could end up being more surprising and entertaining for fans.

Roman Reigns has given equal opportunities to members of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Fans have seen The Bloodline take away the spotlight from many other superstars in recent years. However, Roman Reigns has worked well to share the spotlight with his teammates over the past few years.

Jey Uso got his big storyline first, followed by Sami Zayn. Jimmy seems to be the latest addition to the list, as he could go head-to-head with The Tribal Chief soon.

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about how Reigns has been working well to bring his teammates to the top level during his Wrestling with Freddie podcast.

"They've really shared the spotlight for everyone involved in this story. From Sami to Jey to Jimmy. Solo is going to be the next one and Roman of course. He's doing this thing. He does this thing every week. I probably don't say how good he is enough because we're just so used to him being good but he's killing it. He's the foundation that everyone's standing on right now. So shout out to him."

The 47-year-old credited The Tribal Chief for building those around him. He believes Solo Sikoa will be the next star to get a major push on SmackDown.

Do you agree with Freddy’s comments on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes