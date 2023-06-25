"Weak men need validation from weaker men" - Former WWE Champion takes a shot at Bloodline member after SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Bloodline member Solo Sikoa was in action against Sheamus. Sikoa was cornered by his stablemate Paul Heyman.

Taking to Twitter, Sheamus put Heyman on notice and called him a 'ringside rat'. Earlier in the night, Sikoa took out Ridge Holland, setting up a match against The Celtic Warrior.

The closing moments of the match saw Sikoa put Sheamus through the barricade, forcing the referee to call off the match. The Usos eventually saved the former WWE Champion.

"weak men need validation from weaker men. #ringsiderat," wrote Sheamus.

Dutch Mantell wants to see a 'Uso penitentiary' Match in WWE

Dutch Mantell wants to see a Uso penitentiary match at some point. The wrestling veteran was impressed by The Usos' promo on SmackDown, especially the 'penitentiary' line.

Speaking on Smack Talk, Mantell opened up about the fascinating idea and stated that he wants to see the inside of the Uso penitentiary. Mantell said:

''I thought it was good. I do like the Uso penitentiary line. I liked that. So, I would like to know what the inside actually looks like. Yeah, I want to see it. That's kind of out of the realm of WWE stuff when you have a penitentiary, because I've never heard anything like that. Now they can have a penitentiary match. My head opens up a lot of stuff. I want to see what the inside of that penitentiary looks like."

The Usos will be in action against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event in a Bloodline Civil War Tag Team Match.

The Tribal Chief will be returning to television on next week's SmackDown. This will be his first appearance since being taken out by The Usos.

