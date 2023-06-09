"Weak," "Still doesn’t feel like a star" - WWE fans slam current champion’s booking after WrestleMania match

WWE WrestleMania hosted a once-in-a-lifetime match between Austin Theory and John Cena. Theory pulled off one of the biggest victories of his career at the event, but fans believe that he’s been wasted ever since.

Cena returned to WWE to give Theory an iconic match at WrestleMania 39. It was evident that the legend wanted to give the 25-year-old a big push at the event. Theory retained his United States Championship to make a big statement. However, he hasn’t gotten the best bookings ever since his win.

The Unproven One successfully defended his title against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed at Backlash in a rivalry that never took off. His only good match has come against Sheamus since then, but the finish to the contest wasn’t good enough.

The Wrestle Features Twitter handle asked fans what they thought about Austin Theory’s run ever since his win against John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Thoughts on how WWE have presented Austin Theory since he defeated John Cena at WrestleMania? Thoughts on how WWE have presented Austin Theory since he defeated John Cena at WrestleMania? https://t.co/6QgNtp6ulJ

The tweet received a mixed response, with most claiming that the creative team failed to capitalize on his big win against the 16-time world champion.

It's incredible how we have one of the most forgettable midcard champions ever reigning at the same time as one of the best midcard champions ever in WALTER. Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Thoughts on how WWE have presented Austin Theory since he defeated John Cena at WrestleMania? Thoughts on how WWE have presented Austin Theory since he defeated John Cena at WrestleMania? https://t.co/6QgNtp6ulJ He's beaten multiple world champions including John Cena at Mania and still doesn't feel like a star.It's incredible how we have one of the most forgettable midcard champions ever reigning at the same time as one of the best midcard champions ever in WALTER. twitter.com/WrestleFeature… He's beaten multiple world champions including John Cena at Mania and still doesn't feel like a star.It's incredible how we have one of the most forgettable midcard champions ever reigning at the same time as one of the best midcard champions ever in WALTER. twitter.com/WrestleFeature…

Tyler Rose @TylerRoseTV @WrestleFeatures He’s really talented, but he feels like a created character with no voice lines. They gotta find a way to make his personality shine @WrestleFeatures He’s really talented, but he feels like a created character with no voice lines. They gotta find a way to make his personality shine

Real-EST @WrestlinRealest Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Thoughts on how WWE have presented Austin Theory since he defeated John Cena at WrestleMania? Thoughts on how WWE have presented Austin Theory since he defeated John Cena at WrestleMania? https://t.co/6QgNtp6ulJ You can’t even blame him, they didn’t capitalize off that victory, still got him winning matches with roll ups and generic heel wins twitter.com/wrestlefeature… You can’t even blame him, they didn’t capitalize off that victory, still got him winning matches with roll ups and generic heel wins twitter.com/wrestlefeature…

yams the champ @welovemensa Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Thoughts on how WWE have presented Austin Theory since he defeated John Cena at WrestleMania? Thoughts on how WWE have presented Austin Theory since he defeated John Cena at WrestleMania? https://t.co/6QgNtp6ulJ I just don’t think anyone cares. Especially when Wes Lee and Gunther are your other midcard champions. He’s not on their level. twitter.com/wrestlefeature… I just don’t think anyone cares. Especially when Wes Lee and Gunther are your other midcard champions. He’s not on their level. twitter.com/wrestlefeature…

𝑔❦. @GAIASTRAPHOUSE twitter.com/wrestlefeature… Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Thoughts on how WWE have presented Austin Theory since he defeated John Cena at WrestleMania? Thoughts on how WWE have presented Austin Theory since he defeated John Cena at WrestleMania? https://t.co/6QgNtp6ulJ never seen somebody beat a legend and get paid as much attention as a jobber like never seen somebody beat a legend and get paid as much attention as a jobber like😭 twitter.com/wrestlefeature…

It’s no secret that the 25-year-old is one of the better heels in WWE. However, his recent work hasn’t been too great. The spotlight has been moved away from him ever since he was drafted to SmackDown from RAW.

The creative team needs to build him further so that the value of the United States Championship does not drop. Austin Theory also needs to push himself to ensure that he remains a top guy in the company.

Austin Theory recently aligned with a new WWE tag team

Austin Theory has been working on his own since winning the United States Championship. However, WWE may be looking to align him with a new tag team on SmackDown.

Former NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly were drafted to the brand not too long ago. They recently teamed up with Theory on the June 2, 2023, episode of the broadcast. The trio defeated Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch in a six-man tag team match.

The creative team could keep the trio together for some time and let them work as a faction. It could help all three men get a boost, and allow Theory to get in some bigger rivalries for his title.

What do you think of Austin Theory’s recent work since WWE WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

