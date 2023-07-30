Cody Rhodes has recounted his father, the late-great Dusty Rhodes advising him to quit WWE over his dissatisfaction with his old gimmick.

Before he became The American Nightmare and helped create All Elite Wrestling, the former Intercontinental Champion portrayed the flamboyant and theatrical Stardust. It was similar to Goldust, the character his brother Dustin Rhodes had for the majority of his career in the wrestling juggernaut. The RAW star had to paint his face, wear a full-body costume, and hiss to the crowd.

Speaking in his WWE American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes biography, as per People, Cody stated that his father, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes, was not happy with the Stardust gimmick and told him to quit WWE over it.

“The conversations when I was doing Stardust became so negative and downtrodden, that that was one of the first times he just hit me with the basic, ‘Well, you should quit,’" said Cody.

Cody Rhodes reflects on his biggest mistake during his time in AEW

All In, the pro wrestling event that took place in 2018, was promoted by The American Nightmare. The success of the show played a huge role in the formation of AEW, the second-largest promotion in the United States.

Cody Rhodes' run in AEW didn't go the way he wanted it to, and he ended up returning to WWE last year at WrestleMania 38. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, he spoke about the mistakes he made while he was in the promotion.

“I think the wrestling took a backseat right away. Because I thought, my bigger mistake, and this wasn’t an AEW mistake, this was a Cody mistake. My biggest mistake was thinking, I’ll stay as good as I am in the ring only wrestling twice, three times, maybe just once a month. Sorry. And the Gen Z crowd out there is about to lose their mind, and I hope they understand what I’m saying, you have to do live events. You cannot learn how to work a live audience unless you perform in front of a live audience," said Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes is currently scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam on August 5. It'll be the third match of their feud.

