Wendy Choo teases potential new feud on NXT 2.0

NXT Superstar Wendy Choo recently teased a feud against Tiffany Stratton after interrupting her match on the latest episode of the developmental brand.

Last week, Roxanne Perez defeated Stratton in the finals for the first-ever NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. After the match, Stratton interrupted Choo's interview, which resulted in the latter splashing her juice all over Tiffany.

This week on the show, while Tiffany Stratton made her entrance for her match, NXT Superstar Wendy Choo could be seen bouncing on a yoga ball across the background.

The match commenced with Stratton punching Henley into the corner before throwing her across the ring. A smart Stratton got her opponent between the apron and continued to punch her.

Stratton displayed impressive strength by flinging Henley onto the mat, followed by a keep-up. She attempted to pin Henley, who kicked out. At one point during the match, Tiffany Stratton had her opponent in a submission move in the center of the ring.

While Stratton seemed to have the upper hand and was about to pin Henley, Wendy Choo disrupted the match by throwing confetti into Stratton's face.

This resulted in Henley taking advantage of the situation and pinning the Women's Breakout Tournament Runner Up.

Wendy Choo competed against Mandy Rose at NXT In Your House for the women's title but was unsuccessful. With Choo now interrupting Tiffany Stratton's match, it seems that both women have some unfinished business to settle between them.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far