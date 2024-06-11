Wes Lee reacts to a helping hand extended by 30-year-old WWE Superstar after backstage ambush

Things haven’t been going well for WWE Superstar Wes Lee. He failed to win the NXT North American Championship in a Triple-Threat match against Oba Femi and Joe Coffey at Battleground. Despite this, his problems with the leader of Gallus aren’t over. Notably, a 30-year-old superstar has now reached out to offer his help.

Pete Dunne recently added a tweet on X tagging Lee. The Bruiserweight reacted to a video posted by WWE showcasing Wes getting attacked backstage by Gallus and asked whether he needed a hand.

"Need a hand @WesLee_WWE ? RSCL X NCR," he wrote.

Interestingly, the former NXT North American Champion also seems interested in the offer.

“You available??” wrote Wes Lee.

Notably, Pete Dunne offered a partnership between Rascalz (AKA MSK), Lee’s old faction, and the New Catch Republic, Dunne’s faction. Thus, if he accepts, the former champion will have a whole squad to rely on while squaring off against Joe Coffey.

This protection will safeguard Lee from significant potential damage since Gallus has already injured a major superstar indefinitely.

When Gallus attacked Wes Lee, Ivar, and Josh Briggs

In an earlier episode, Joe Coffey had entered the NXT North American Championship match at Battleground after forcing his way by ambushing Wes Lee, Ivar, and Josh Briggs.

Notably, his surprise attack badly injured The Viking Raider, who is now indefinitely out with a spine injury.

Ivar was one of the most fearsome candidates for the NXT North American Championship, but the WWE Superstar couldn’t compete because of Gallus.

While Lee successfully fought the triple threat to qualify for the championship match at Battleground, a one-on-one contest against Coffey would put him at a disadvantage.

His potential union with Pete Dunne and the New Catch Republic would be a barrier against Gallus, preventing them from charging recklessly. It would be interesting to see if Lee gets the upper hand against Joe Coffey with Dunne in his corner.

