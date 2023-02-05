Wes Lee retains the NXT North American Championship at Vengeance Day

Wes Lee is still your NXT North American Champion after going to war with Dijak at this evening's Vengeance Day premium live event.

Lee won the title back at Halloween Havoc 2022, where he defeated Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, Nathan Frazer, and Oro Mensah in a wild five-way ladder matchup. The match had left each man bruised and battered after a wild series of high-risk spots. He defended it once against Hayes, a former two-time North American champion, on an episode of NXT television.

Well, now you can make those two successful defenses. Wes Lee defeated Dijak this evening after connecting with his signature overhead kick. The champ was forced to use his speed and agility as the much larger challenger had the size and power advantage.

However, Lee did not do it alone. The Italian Stallion Tony D'Angelo and his right-hand man Stacks distracted Dijak when he went for a big move. This led the challenger to attack the two assailants, which gave the champion ample time to recover and pickup the eventual victory.

It seems like Dijak injured his finger during NXT North American Championship match against Wes Lee. A picture of the former RAW star was posted on social media showing his finger bent out of shape.

Who would you like to see Lee defend the NXT North American Title against next? List off a few challengers in the comments section below.

