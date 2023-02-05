Photo: Dijak suffers gruesome visual injury in major WWE event

Dijak broke his finger during NXT North American Championship match against Wes Lee.

Tonight, Dijak finally got his one-on-one opportunity against Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship. The match lived up to the hype as both men put on a stellar showing like no other.

The match was physical and brutal but was also a testament to both men's in-ring skills. There were plenty of high-flying moments and false finishes.

Hence, it should come as no surprise that midway through the match, Dijak was down in the match shaking his finger. A closer look at the image would reveal that he had broken his finger as it looked bent out of shape.

Despite the injury, the former RAW star still put on a good showing as he nearly defeated Wes Lee when he trapped him in the announcer's chair. However, unlikely help from Tony D'Angelo and Stacks ensured that Wes Lee would successfully defend his title against him.

Based on the outcome of NXT Vengeance Day, it looks like the former RAW star may not be over Wes Lee. It will be interesting to see if he gets revenge for this loss.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

