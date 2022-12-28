Wes Lee defended the North American Championship against Tony D'Angelo on the latest episode of WWE NXT and retained the title.

The Don has had an issue with the current titleholder since he sustained an injury during one of their matches. After being teased for some time, D'Angelo finally got the opportunity to challenge for the gold.

During the bout, Dijak showed up and dragged Stacks Lorenzo away from ringside when it looked like Tony D'Angelo was going to put Wes Lee away. This allowed Lee to hit his finisher to win the match and retain the NXT North American Championship.

During the event, #JusticeForNashCarter was trending. Nash Carter was Wes Lee's former tag team partner, and they were collectively known as MSK. The company released him due to a controversial photo that resurfaced on social media.

This week's show was the final NXT episode of 2022. The next premium live event under the developmental brand is New Year's Evil, which will take place on January 4th.

