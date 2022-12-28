Create

WWE Universe reacts to Wes Lee retaining the North American title on NXT 

Wes Lee is still the NXT North American Champion
Wes Lee is still the NXT North American Champion

Wes Lee defended the North American Championship against Tony D'Angelo on the latest episode of WWE NXT and retained the title.

The Don has had an issue with the current titleholder since he sustained an injury during one of their matches. After being teased for some time, D'Angelo finally got the opportunity to challenge for the gold.

During the bout, Dijak showed up and dragged Stacks Lorenzo away from ringside when it looked like Tony D'Angelo was going to put Wes Lee away. This allowed Lee to hit his finisher to win the match and retain the NXT North American Championship.

During the event, #JusticeForNashCarter was trending. Nash Carter was Wes Lee's former tag team partner, and they were collectively known as MSK. The company released him due to a controversial photo that resurfaced on social media.

The NXT North American Championship match got the WWE Universe talking, and you can check out some of their tweets below:

i’m tired of Wes Lee as champion. please put the belt on someone else for the love of God. #WWENXT
Impressive performance by Wes Lee in his defense of the #WWENXT North American Championship against Tony D'Angelo!
Wes Lee retains the NXT North American Championship against Wes Lee in a good Championship Match.Now Wes Lee has another target on his back, and that is Dijak.#WWENXT
Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade, Julius Creed, Bron Breakker, Tony D’Angelo, Wes Lee, JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller, Roxanne, Joe Gacy… the future is secured for WWE #WWENXT
Trending again as it should be #JusticeForNashCarter #WeWantNashCarter 🙂💚 https://t.co/rBwcA4t9yX
#JusticeForNashCarter @TripleH @WWENXT https://t.co/ecxn7sR91E
The champ is here! #WWENXT #justicefornashcarter https://t.co/Ay452w7sjD
Lezzzz goooo Wes. That was an awesome match and a great way to end #wwenxt in 2022
I dug MSK but Wes Lee unexpectedly having to go singles run and becoming North American Champ has been awesome. Soooooooooooo much better than Carmelo. #WWENXT
Dijak kidnapped stacks!! Fun show to close out NXT 2022 #WWENXT

This week's show was the final NXT episode of 2022. The next premium live event under the developmental brand is New Year's Evil, which will take place on January 4th.

What are your thoughts on Lee retaining the NXT North American Title? Sound off in the comments below!

