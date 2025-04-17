"What an a**hole that guy" - John Cena's former partner comments on his heel turn in WWE

John Cena's former partner has shared his honest thoughts on the WWE veteran's heel turn. As soon as his name was mentioned, LA Knight took a massive shot at the 16-time world champion.

Ad

The two stars joined forces at Fastlane in 2023 to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match, which they won. The Cenation Leader shocked the world when he turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event a few months ago.

During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, LA Knight was asked for his thoughts on his former partner's heel turn. He responded by saying:

Ad

Trending

"What an a**hole that guy... Who’d have seen it coming, right? Especially when you consider, like, it’s the last run, you know, he’s on his way out. And I bet he’s probably excited to do it," said Knight. [23:04 - 23:31]

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ad

John Cena Sr. sent a message to Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

The Cenation Leader is planning to dethrone Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows and become a 17-time world champion. His father, John Cena Sr., had a warning for the American Nightmare during his appearance on UnSKripted.

"He (Cody Rhodes) has reached the top of the ladder. You know I have nothing but accolades. But again, it's two men in that ring. And again I reiterate what I said before. He is facing an unpredictable John Cena. You know you got in that ring before; I mean, you could take it in, work, know what they're gonna do... You have no idea what's going through this man's mind or through Rhodes' mind. You know that it might not be a wrestling match. It just might end up being a fight," he said.

Ad

Ad

The WWE Championship match will headline WrestleMania Night Two. A lot is at stake in this match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More