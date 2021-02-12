What Adam Pearce told Kurt Angle backstage before retirement match finally revealed 

Adam Pearce has become a popular name amongst WWE fans ever since being pushed as an on-screen authority character. Pearce has been with the WWE since 2013 and has worked as a trainer, producer, and agent during his time at the company.

Adam Pearce was also interestingly the agent for Kurt Angle's retirement match at WrestleMania 35.

During the latest episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows, the Olympic gold medalist revealed the conversation he had with Adam Pearce before the match against Baron Corbin.

You can tell me if you like it or not: Kurt Angle on structuring his retirement match and pitching it to Adam Pearce

Adam Pearce approached Kurt Angle and tried to run through all the spots of the match. Adam Pearce wanted Angle to be comfortable with everything planned for the contest as the Hall of Famer's body was not in healthy shape.

Kurt Angle took up the responsibility of putting the match together before taking Adam Pearce's thoughts and inputs on it.

"Adam Pearce, I believe. Well, Adam came to me and said, 'Hey, I need to know what you're comfortable with and what you're uncomfortable with. I know that your body is struggling, and we want to get you through this. So, I told him, 'Listen, let me, I'll structure the match, and then I'll feed it to you. I'll let you know what we're doing, and then you can tell me if you like it or not. So, that's what I did. I structured the match so that I was comfortable with what we were going to do in the match. I didn't do a lot in that match."

Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin were given six minutes in a match that marked the end of the legendary Superstar's in-ring career. Angle revealed that WWE might have cut a minute from his swansong that was reserved for the heat.

Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin were originally scheduled to go on for 10 minutes with the entrances. However, Vince McMahon felt like chopping a minute from the match due to the overall runtime of the PPV. Angle explained that the decision did not affect the match.

"I don't know. I mean. They never said they cut anything. I think our match was planned for 10 minutes, including entrances. So, the match might have been cut a minute. So, I think the only thing they cut out was part of the heat. We had to go home a little bit early, so it didn't affect our match that much. It just, you know, the part of the heat was the only issue, and you know, once you stop a guy for heat, you only need to get one minute on them before they start their comebacks. So, it's not a big deal; I think Vince knew it wouldn't hurt my match to cut it a minute. So, he did."

Kurt Angle also spoke about how disappointed he was about not performing at a high level after his WWE return, and he even compared his comeback to Goldberg's return.

