What Alexa Bliss did backstage after her Sister Abigail on SmackDown revealed

Alexa Bliss' character transformation continued on this week's SmackDown as she hit Lacey Evans with a Sister Abigail.

The fans learned a fascinating aspect of Alexa Bliss' new character as the former Women's Champion did not go into a trance until Evans mentioned 'The Fiend'.

Alexa Bliss was caught in a hypnotic state as she laid out Evans with the Sister Abigail outside the ring. Bliss, however, was still enchanted by The Fiend's powers after the segment.

In an exclusive backstage video released by the WWE, Alexa Bliss was seen walking around aimlessly as Nikki Cross tried to express her excitement. Bliss hadn't snapped out of the daze as she didn't even seem to be in the right frame of mind to give an interview. You can check out the video below:

Alexa Bliss' character transformation on SmackDown

Advertisement

Out of all the storylines that are currently being featured on Friday Night SmackDown, Alexa Bliss' ongoing gimmick change is unanimously one of the most popular angles on TV.

It all began when Alexa Bliss was featured in the Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules. The former Women's Champion would continue to play a pivotal role in the feud between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. As the storyline progressed, WWE executed a double turn as Bray Wyatt became the babyface and Braun Strowman assumed the role of being the heel in the feud.

Alexa Bliss was used by The Fiend to draw Strowman out, and her run-ins with Bray Wyatt's twisted alter ego have had a drastic effect on her demeanour.

It is a known storyline trend that whoever comes in contact with The Fiend undergoes a massive change, and Alexa Bliss' case is no different.

WWE is playing it slow when it comes to Bliss' character evolution, but that day isn't far away when she becomes a full-time ally of The Fiend. The company has done a fine job of building up to the moment, and Bliss' recent Sister Abigails on Nikki Cross and Lacey Evans have only helped increase the anticipation for the eventual pay-off.

What's the real reason, however, for Alexa Bliss' transformation? How does she really feel about working with The Fiend?