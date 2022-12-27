"What a beauty" - WWE Hall of Famer praises Saraya (Paige) for turning her life around

WWE Hall of Famer Victoria recently praised Saraya, formerly known as Paige, after she discussed overcoming her issues in the past.

Saraya exited the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year after the company elected not to renew her contract. The 30-year-old signed with All Elite Wrestling and returned to the ring after five years at AEW Full Gear on November 19th.

She defeated Britt Baker at Full Gear and will battle the former AEW Women's Champion once again on the January 11th edition of Dynamite. Britt will be teaming with current AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter against Saraya and a mystery tag team partner.

Speaking on GAW TV (Grown A** Women) with Socal Val, Mickie James, and Victoria, Saraya discussed her struggles with addiction and how she was able to overcome it.

"I've messed up," said Saraya. "I've done some pretty crazy stuff, you know. I've turned my life around. Drugs, alcohol, being in an abusive relationship, doing these crazy things, breaking your neck twice. You don't need to be perfect to inspire others. Let people get inspired by how you deal with your imperfections." [00:01 - 00:15]

A wrestling fan reacted to Saraya's message and thanked the hosts for having her on GAW TV. Victoria responded to the fan and called Saraya a beauty.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Minnesota Vikings play the Green Bay Packers this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Saraya on how AEW was viewed backstage in WWE

Saraya spoke with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes and noted that most wrestlers don't talk trash about All Elite Wrestling.

WWE and AEW are seen as competitors by most fans, but that isn't the case with many wrestlers themselves. Some talent view All Elite Wrestling as another opportunity to showcase their craft on a big stage.

Speaking with Forbes, Saraya said that she didn't witness too many superstars talking trash about AEW backstage.

"When I was backstage in WWE, I didn’t see people talk s**t about AEW. People were just happy that there was another place for people to go. When people would get let go in WWE, we’d be so devastated for people. It would be like someone just died or something like that." (H/T: Forbes)

The wrestling war between the two promotions will hopefully heat up again next year. It will be interesting to see which wrestlers switch promotions in 2023.

Would you like to see Saraya return to WWE in the future? Which superstars do you think may make the jump to AEW next year? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes