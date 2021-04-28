What is Daniel Bryan's WWE future following Friday's Universal title match against Roman Reigns?

Could Daniel Bryan's match with Roman Reigns on this week's SmackDown be the final time we see him competing inside a WWE ring?

According to the official WWE preview for the bout, it probably won't be. The following is an excerpt from WWE.com:

"The Head of the Table makes the rules, and Daniel Bryan is ready to play the game. Roman Reigns shrugged off Cesaro on SmackDown and laid out a Universal Title opportunity for The Leader of the “Yes!” Movement. The challenge came with one catch: If Bryan loses, he’ll be banished from SmackDown."

It's interesting to note that the preview makes it clear that Daniel Bryan will only be banished from SmackDown if he loses on Friday night. There was no mention of him leaving WWE.

Daniel Bryan's WWE contract is reportedly up this September

This certainly opens the possibility that Daniel Bryan could move to WWE RAW or even NXT if he loses to Roman Reigns on SmackDown this Friday.

Bryan has made it clear as of late that his WWE contract is expiring soon. The Leader Of The Yes Movement said he felt an "odd detachment" during his big match at this year's WrestleMania against Edge and Roman Reigns.

Will Bryan end his WWE career on another brand other than SmackDown? Or will he once again shock the world and defeat Reigns this Friday night for the Universal Championship?

Whatever happens, the WWE Universe should take solace in the fact that Bryan is able to go out on his terms.

What do you think will happen with Daniel Bryan following WWE SmackDown on Friday? Do you think WWE would shock the world and actually have Bryan win? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.