  "What was even the point?" - Triple H's decision to put title on 45-year-old star questioned by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

"What was even the point?" - Triple H's decision to put title on 45-year-old star questioned by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Mar 09, 2025 08:45 GMT
Triple H is in charge of booking WWE
Triple H is in charge of booking WWE's shows! (Image from WWE.com)

Fans have been vocal about their praise for Triple H's work over the last few years as the head of the WWE creative department. However, Hunter's decision to put the United States Championship on Shinsuke Nakamura did not sit well with many, including wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

Shinsuke Nakamura shocked the WWE Universe a few months back as he returned to TV programming with a new look. The King of Strong Style did not take long to win the United States Championship as he defeated LA Knight at Survivor Series. However, the 45-year-old's title reign was underwhelming and it came to an end on SmackDown this week when Knight reclaimed the title.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo questioned Triple H's decision to put the title on the Japanese star:

"What was even the point of putting the title on Nakamura? They put the title on him with absolutely zero rhythm and then just put it back on LA Knight. What was the point of even putting the title on him?" [From 37:53 onwards]

Triple H congratulated LA Knight after his US title win on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight won back the United States Championship on SmackDown this past Friday as he ended Shinsuke Nakamura's 97-day run. This was The Megastar's second US title win, with his first reign coming to an end in November after he won the title from Logan Paul at SummerSlam.

The Megastar received a message from Triple H after the win as the WWE CCO congratulated him in his typical way:

LA Knight's first US title run was well-liked by fans and critics alike, and many did not understand the decision behind the title change. However, The Megastar once again has gold around his waist and is ready to defend it around the world!

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Edited by Arsh Das
