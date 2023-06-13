"What did she ever do to him?" - Fans react to video of John Cena savagely roasting former WWE Women's Champion

Fans on Twitter are having a field day over an old compilation of John Cena roasting Lita on WWE TV.

Cena is regarded by many fans as one of the best talkers in the business. The WWE veteran used to savagely put down his opponents on the mic back when there were fewer restrictions on his character.

During John Cena's feud with WWE Hall of Famer Edge on RAW back in the day, he always made it a point to roast Lita on the mic as much as he possibly could. A compilation video featuring Cena's greatest insults to Lita was recently shared on Twitter and fans couldn't believe how unhinged he was on the mic. Check out the video as well as some of the reactions to the same:

John Cena's character suffered quite a bit following the arrival of the PG Era

Even before the PG Era came into being, Cena had become a polarizing figure in the eyes of the WWE Universe. The PG Era kicked off on July 22, 2008 and several restrictions were placed on WWE Superstars as a result. One of these restrictions was that there was a limit as to what the wrestlers could say on the mic on weekly TV and at special events.

The PG Era didn't allow someone like Cena to go crazy on the mic like he used to, back during the Ruthless Aggression Era. Back in 2017, Cena opened up about the PG Era while talking with The Independent:

“If you tell me right now you miss the Attitude Era I can’t tell you you don’t. What I can tell you is that we’re a PG program and if you look at the Attitude Era it was TV-14 or TV-MA. We’re a PG program, there’s nothing else I can tell you. There will be no cussing, there will be no blood, there will be no headshots, there will be no inappropriate clothing, and those aren’t our laws those are the laws of the rating system." [H/T The Independent]

John Cena isn't a regular performer on WWE TV anymore. He is doing quite well for himself as a Hollywood star and has bagged a bunch of massive projects over the years. Fans who grew up watching an unhinged Cena on the mic certainly miss his old WWE persona.

Were you a fan of John Cena's promos back when he didn't hold back on the mic? Share your favorite Cena promo in the comments!

