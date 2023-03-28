"What a f***ing animal!" – Seth Rollins was left stunned by former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 38

Footage from a new WWE documentary showed Seth Rollins' backstage reaction to the Kevin Owens vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin match at WrestleMania 38.

Austin defeated Owens in his first official WWE bout in 19 years. At one stage of the 14-minute No Holds Barred match, The Texas Rattlesnake received a suplex onto the concrete floor.

In the latest WWE 24 episode, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H looked shocked when Owens landed the move on Austin. Rollins immediately laughed out loud before shouting, "What a f***ing animal!"

Austin's performance was widely praised by fans. The WWE Hall of Famer recently said he would be open to wrestling again if the right opportunity arises.

Kevin Owens reacted to his WWE WrestleMania 38 match

As a Steve Austin fan since childhood, Kevin Owens considered his 2022 match with the WWE legend to be the best moment of his wrestling career. The former Universal Champion previously met his idol at an airport in 2005.

After sharing the ring with Austin, Owens opened up to WWE cameras about what the dream match meant to him:

"I'm very rarely speechless, and I feel like I can try to explain it but I actually have no words. It's really incredible. To be given that opportunity and to get to live that, I know I won't top it, like what I felt in the ring tonight, but it's going to be very hard to even come close. That was just real special. That's a wrap on WrestleMania night one. I was the wrap, in fact, of WrestleMania night one."

The first night of WrestleMania 38 was headlined by Austin vs. Owens. The show featured seven matches in total, including Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey, and Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins.

