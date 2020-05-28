What happened backstage after AEW Dynamite brawl [Watch]

What happened after AEW Dynamite is bound to surprise some fans

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Boxing legend Mike Tyson had an intense confrontation. Jericho was interrupted by Tyson, who came out to confront him in the ring, and it didn't take long for the duo to engage in a war of words.

Jericho kept asking Tyson for an apology for turning on him on an episode of WWE RAW,10 years ago, while Tyson kept berating him. This led to both brawling each other, which prompted the entire AEW locker room to come out and separate the two.

UFC fighter Henry Cejudo was one of several people accompanying Tyson to the ring, and posted an interesting clip on his Instagram story, soon after his AEW appearance. The clip was taken backstage, seemingly moments after the brawl that ended the show.

It shows Chris Jericho, Mike Tyson, and others hanging out and having fun in a backstage area. You can head over to Cejudo's Instagram page to check out the video. You can also view the clip below:

Chris Jericho isn't happy that Mike Tyson turned on him years ago

Jericho and Tyson teamed up on an episode of WWE RAW, a decade ago, to take on DX. The night ended with Tyson turning on Jericho and knocking him out.

Jericho brought it up on Dynamite and demanded an apology from Tyson, who instead shoved the in-ring veteran. The brawl kicked off when Jericho retaliated, and it took the combined efforts of Cody and other AEW stars to separate the duo.

The clip is now making the rounds on social media. While many fans appreciated the clip, there were a few who weren't thrilled with Cejudo breaking kayfabe and posting the video on Instagram.