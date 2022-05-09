What happened with Randy Orton, Riddle, and Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania Backlash went off-air?

After WrestleMania Backlash went off the air, Randy Orton posed with Drew McIntyre's sword in the ring.

RK-Bro and McIntyre battled Roman Reigns and The Usos in a Six-Man Tag Team match at the Premium Live Event. The babyfaces suffered a defeat when Reigns hit Riddle with a Spear and pinned him.

The Bloodline went to the back shortly after. But when the show went off the air, the losing trio decided to have some fun to delight fans. Orton took McIntyre's sword and posed with it on the ropes while his teammates posed in the ring just behind him. Check out the footage below:

Randy Orton is having the time of his life on WWE TV

Ever since The Viper formed a tag team with Riddle, fans have seen changes in the former's demeanor. Over the past year, Orton has done well for himself on WWE's mid-card. It also feels as if his spirits have never been higher.

Orton has previously spoken about how he's enjoying his current alliance with Riddle on WWE RAW.

“Once I was around him for a little while, I got to like the guy,” Orton said. “We have a lot more in common than I thought we would. I definitely respect him and his attributes, but the attitude initially I wasn’t a big fan of. Now it’s almost endearing,” said Orton.

This isn't the first time that WWE fans have seen Orton and Riddle having fun after the cameras stopped rolling. After last night's WWE SmackDown went off-air, RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre danced to Seth Rollins' entrance theme.

Randy Orton and Riddle failed to put down The Bloodline tonight, but the duo still hold the RAW Tag Team titles. It remains to be seen if their feud with The Usos will continue past WrestleMania Backlash, and whether a Tag Team title Unification match will finally happen.

