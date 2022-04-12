What happened with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline after RAW went off the air?

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline lost a six-man tag team match after WWE RAW went off the air.

Reigns recently defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. On last week's WWE SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura emerged as Reigns' next opponent.

The Tribal Chief was present on tonight's edition of WWE RAW as well. After the show went off the air, he teamed up with The Usos to take on Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods. In the end, McIntyre hit a Claymore Kick on one of the Usos to pick up a big win for his team.

At one point during the match, Heyman got upset over some fans jeering at him, and Reigns consoled him in an amusing moment. Fans may be aware that Heyman has recreated this moment in various dark matches.

Check out some clips from the dark match below:

Andrew Roth+ @RothsReviews Dark match main event of Roman Reigns and the Usos vs Drew McIntyre and the New Day after #WWERaw went off the air in Detroit. Unsurprisingly, McIntyre and New Day won to send the crowd home happy. Dark match main event of Roman Reigns and the Usos vs Drew McIntyre and the New Day after #WWERaw went off the air in Detroit. Unsurprisingly, McIntyre and New Day won to send the crowd home happy. https://t.co/fl602Yitk2

Ryan Fairchild @RyRicFair89



For giving me a window to beat traffic leaving



Dark Main Event, Roman & Usos vs Drew McIntyre & New Day I acknowledge and appreciate The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.For giving me a window to beat traffic leaving #WWERaw Dark Main Event, Roman & Usos vs Drew McIntyre & New Day I acknowledge and appreciate The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.For giving me a window to beat traffic leaving #WWERaw Dark Main Event, Roman & Usos vs Drew McIntyre & New Day https://t.co/vzHLFu51Lj

ProWrestlingRJ @16xProWrestling Its #WWERaw DARK main event time. The Bloodline vs Drew McIntyre & The New Day Its #WWERaw DARK main event time. The Bloodline vs Drew McIntyre & The New Day https://t.co/FkBrFz4IZz

Roman Reigns wants The Usos to unify the Tag Team titles

As we mentioned earlier, The Tribal Chief unified the WWE title and the Universal title with his big victory over Brock Lesnar at The Show of Shows. On last week's episode of SmackDown, Reigns urged The Usos to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team titles. The red brand's titles currently belong to Randy Orton and Riddle, who successfully retained them at WrestleMania 38.

On tonight's RAW, The Usos challenged RK-Bro to a Tag Team title unification match but were interrupted by The Street Profits. This led to a match between The Usos and The Street Profits, which the former won. The three teams began brawling after the match. When all was said and done, The Usos stood tall over Orton with the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles in their hands.

As for Drew McIntyre, The Scottish Warrior has beaten Reigns in a series of multi-man dark matches over the past few months. However, he has failed to defeat the unified champion in the singles competition.

McIntyre is one of the biggest threats to Roman Reigns' Unified WWE Universal title reign. It won't be a surprise if WWE ends up booking this feud soon.

